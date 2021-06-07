 Skip to main content
Man hit in face during shooting outside Silver Moon Saloon on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem
Man hit in face during shooting outside Silver Moon Saloon on Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem

Mikkcos Quick

Quick

 Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM — A High Point man was arrested Sunday night after authorities say he shot another man outside the Silver Moon Saloon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem Police.

Mikkcos Quick, 38, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed gun, discharging a firearm in the city limits and driving while license revoked, the news release said. He was jailed under a $200,000.00 secured bond.

Caleb Micah Williams, 38, of Winston-Salem, suffered a gunshot wound to the facial area and was hospitalized in stable condition, the release said. Police said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Both men were inside the bar at 632 N. Trade St. when they got into an argument, which led to a physical altercation, the news release said. Once the fight was broken up, the two men went outside where a second fight erupted.

That's when Quick reportedly shot Williams, police said, and other bar patrons called 911. Quick was located a few blocks away and taken into custody without incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

