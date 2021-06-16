Man hit police cars, led officers on chase through Winston-Salem, authorities say

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Wednesday after he led officers on a chase through the city's southwestern section, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Around 12 p.m., police and state probation and parole officers attempted to arrest James Isamu Stovall Jr., 31, of Johnsbough Court for probation violations, police said.

Stovall is accused to driving his car, a 2020 Toyota Camry, into two occupied police vehicles as the officers attempted to stop Stovall's car in the 1200 block of Free Street, police said. Stovall then drove from the scene, and officers pursued him in their vehicles.

The pursuit spanned a number of streets, including Ebert Road, South Main Street, Silas Creek Parkway, Clemmonsville Road and Peters Creek Parkway, police said. During the chase, the vehicles reached speeds of 85 mph, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman. Nine police officers were involved in the pursuit.

The chase ended at the Sheetz gas station at 12290 N.C. 150 when the Camry's driver pulled into the gas station and stopped, police said.

Officers then arrested Stovall, police said.