 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hospitalized after being shot Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say
0 Comments
top story

Man hospitalized after being shot Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle

Stock photo

 ananaline/

WINSTON-SALEM — A 23-year-old man was hospitalized late Thursday night with a gunshot wound to his left leg, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of East 17th Street and found the victim inside a residence. The man "would only advise that a subject shot him and left," police said in the news release.

The man's injury was not considered life threatening and he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Manganiello leads tributes to Halyna Hutchins following on-set accident

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison
Crime

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University. 

Court hearing continued for former Forsyth GOP chair Nathan Tabor, who is facing numerous criminal charges in Forsyth and two other counties.
Crime

Court hearing continued for former Forsyth GOP chair Nathan Tabor, who is facing numerous criminal charges in Forsyth and two other counties.

A court hearing for Nathan Tabor, former Forsyth GOP chairman, has been continued until Jan. 4, 2022. He is facing criminal charges in Forsyth, Brunswick and Catawba counties. He is accused of stealing a car, tools and catalytic converters and damaging a double-pane glass door in Brunswick County. He is also accused of harassing his pastor in Forsyth and sending hassing messages to family members, including his mother-in-law, in Catawba in an effort to get $250,000. Tabor was chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and ran for political office, including a seat in the 6th Congressional District. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News