Man hospitalized after being shot Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 23-year-old man was hospitalized late Thursday night with a gunshot wound to his left leg, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of East 17th Street and found the victim inside a residence. The man "would only advise that a subject shot him and left," police said in the news release.
The man's injury was not considered life threatening and he was listed in stable condition, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.