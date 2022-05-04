Man in a U-Haul van led police on a chase, hit 100 mph, Winston-Salem authorities say

A Winston-Salem man driving a U-Haul van is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 52 North after an armed robbery, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident started at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday when officers received a call about an armed robbery in progress at SM Communications in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Investigators said that Isaac Jamal McIntyre, 24, of Ogburn Avenue entered the business with a gun and demanded cellphones from the clerk. McIntyre is accused of forcing the clerk to the rear of the business and demanding that the clerk open a locked cabinet that contained multiple cellphones.

Police say McIntyre took multiple phones and an undisclosed amount of money before leaving.

On the way to SM Communications, officers encountered McIntyre's vehicle at the intersection of Germanton and East Hanes Mill roads, police said. Officers attempted to stop McIntyre's vehicle, but McIntyre did not stop his U-Haul cargo van, police said.

Officers pursued him onto U.S. 52 North into Pinnacle, police said. During the chase, speeds reached more than 100 mph.

McIntyre left the highway at exit 129 and drove onto the 600 block of Pinnacle Hotel Road, police said. The van left the road and collided with a patrol vehicle as McIntyre was attempting to turn around.

McIntyre then jumped out of his vehicle, and officers chased him on foot before arresting the man, police said.

McIntyre is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest, police said. McIntyre also was served with outstanding orders for arrest from Forsyth and Montgomery counties.

He was taken to the Forsyth County jail with his bond set at $290,000. McIntyre is scheduled to appear Thursday in Forsyth District Court.

The N.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and King police assisted in the vehicle chase, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.