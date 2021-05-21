Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

The string of shootings in Winston-Salem continued Friday evening with the wounding of a man in the city's northeastern section.
Winston-Salem Police were called around 8:18 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ogburn Avenue. They found the unidentified victim in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. The victim had been shot during an altercation with an unknown person.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable but critical condition Friday evening.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717