Man in critical condition after shooting on East 21st Street in Winston-Salem
A Winston-Salem man is critical condition after being shot early Tuesday.

Police responding to the call found Vincent Denard Stephens, 36, in the 1500 block of East 21st Street at 6:22 a.m.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem police said. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Tips can be texted anonymously to the Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717.

