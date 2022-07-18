Man indicted in 2021 shooting of Kernersville police officer

A High Point man was indicted Monday on charges that he shot a Kernersville police officer with the officer's gun in February 2021.

Quinton Donnell Blocker, 39, of North Centennial Street in High Point, was indicted by a Forsyth County grand jury on attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury; and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer. He was also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and as a habitual felon.

Blocker is accused of trying to kill Kernersville police officer Sean Houle on Feb. 21, 2021. Houle was shot in the face, arm and hand with his own gun, Kernersville police said.

In April, Blocker pleaded guilty to two charges in U.S. District Court — possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Blocker was accused of stealing Houle's gun. Blocker is scheduled to be sentenced July 28 on the federal charges. Blocker is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $1 million on the attempted murder charge.

According to court documents, federal prosecutors allege that at 1 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, Houle had stopped a car for traffic violations on Century Boulevard. Blocker was in the front passenger seat. Blocker got out of the car and ran away, prosecutors said. Houle stayed with the vehicle and found that two people still in the car had outstanding warrants for their arrest. He took the two people into custody. He used his police dog to try to find Blocker but was unsuccessful.

Houle took the two people to the Forsyth County Jail to be processed. Houle agreed to take the driver, identified as J.B. in court documents, back to his apartment in Kernersville. When they got to J.B.'s apartment, they found Blocker inside J.B.'s car.

While J.B. was at the rear of Houle's car, Houle went to where Blocker was seated and opened the passenger door. Houle and Blocker fought, resulting in both men falling out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

J.B. told authorities that he saw a handgun on the ground between the two men. Blocker then picked up the gun, and J.B. heard two or three shots fired, federal prosecutors said. Afterward, Blocker ran away.

"I heard the bang and saw the flash," Houle said in June 2021, during an event at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center, where he thanked the doctors and a nurse practitioner who saved his life. "It was like someone hauled off and punched me in the face."

Houle said he was not scared but added he was screaming inside. The bullets' impact knocked Houle to the ground, and he said he thought he was going to die.

"When I opened my eyes, I was still here," he said. "I knew I had some fighting to do. God kept me going."

Houle announced that he and his K-9 partner, Jax, would be retiring at the end of last year, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

Houle told Fox 8 that he planned to medically retire from the force based on his doctor's recommendation.

"God's redirecting my life," he said. "I was on a certain path up until that night, and he's taken what happened and he's redirected my path a little bit and you know what, that's okay because I'm still here, and I hope I can be an encouragement and a blessing to folks moving forward."