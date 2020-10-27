Man indicted on first-degree murder charge in death of Winston-Salem woman found in dumpster

The alleged rapes happened on July 4, Oct. 21 and Nov. 27 in 2012. In two of the cases, the women told sheriff's deputies that Bennett raped them several times and threatened to either hurt them or kill them. In one incident, he is alleged to have told a woman that he had several guns in the house. According to the search warrants, two of the women told deputies that Bennett also deleted information from their cellphones.

In the October 2012 incident in which he was charged, Bennett was accused of threatening to shoot and "gut" a Greensboro woman and he gagged her with a handkerchief. Bennett also is alleged to have taken mail out of the woman's purse and told her he knew where she lived. The search warrant said Bennett forced the woman to wash herself with a white sock.

He took the woman's car keys, forced her to leave the house with him and searched her car. When he left the keys in the trunk, the woman grabbed them, got in the driver's seat, started the car and drove away, according to the search warrants.