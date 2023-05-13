A Winston-Salem man was injured Friday when a bullet broke a parked vehicle's window near North Patterson Avenue, authorities said Saturday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:07 p.m. to a report of one shot fire at that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victims were at 1200 N. Patterson Ave, police said.

The victims told the officers that their vehicle had been struck with a projectile in the back right window while they were parked near 2944 N. Patterson Ave.

Brandon Dean Robertson, 23, sustained cuts to his right upper arm from the broken glass, police said.

Forsyth County emergency medical technicians examined Robertson, but he decided to go to a local hospital with his family.

Police were able to find the suspect, Deshaun Christian Capers, 18, in the back yard of the North Patterson address.

He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and other offenses, police said.

Investigators determined that the suspect and Carl Dean Robertson, 51, may have been arguing about a stray dog before the shooting, police said. Carl Robertson also was in the vehicle when the shot was fired.

Capers was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $35,000, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.