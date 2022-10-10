 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in drive-by shooting Sunday night in Winston-Salem, police say

Police

WINSTON-SALEM — A man was grazed by a bullet Sunday night when gunfire from a drive-by shooting also struck four apartments and an unoccupied vehicle, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 8:12 p.m. to the 800 block of Tara Court and found Mario Bustos-DeJesus in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. His injuries were minor and he was treated at the scene by Forsyth County EMS, police said in the news release.

Police said the shots appear to have come from a single vehicle that traveled on Cole Road past the location of the shooting when multiple rounds were fired. No additional injuries were discovered.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.

