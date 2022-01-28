Man injured in shooting near Winston-Salem daycare

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting Friday that led to one driver getting minor injuries from a gunshot wound and crashing his car near a daycare center, while the shooter or shooters in another car — stolen — was involved in a wreck less than a quarter of a mile from where the shooting occurred.
Police said that they found Trashawn Cooper with minor injuries at his car at the corner of 14th and Trade streets about 3:47 p.m. Cooper’s gray 2015 Dodge Charger had crashed into a tree in front of a small church at the corner. Bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield and driver’s side window of the Charger.
A daycare operator who saw the Charger after it wrecked said she saw the driver, with what appeared to be a head injury, getting out of the car.
Cooper, who is 22, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Meanwhile, police said the shooter or shooters were in a stolen 2013 Kia Sportage that was discovered around the same time wrecked at the intersection of Glenn Avenue and Richard Allen Lane, just north of the intersection where Cooper was found. The Sportage was unoccupied when police found it less than a quarter-mile from Cooper’s Charger.
Police were still investigating the shooting Friday night.
Police said their preliminary investigation showed that the occupants of the Charger and the Sportage had gotten into a dispute, with a shooter or shooters firing from the Sportage into the Charger. Police said they initially responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of 14th and Chestnut streets. That intersection is only two blocks east of where police found the injured Cooper and his wrecked car.
Police said that shortly after Cooper was shot, the driver of the stolen Sportage caused the collision with another vehicle at the corner of Glenn and Richard Allen Lane, which is a northward extension of Trade Street.
At the intersection of 14th and Trade, police officers had the whole intersection taped off with yellow police tape. Officers placed orange evidence cones at various points on the asphalt around the wrecked car as they carried out their investigation.
The director of a daycare near the corner said that one of her teachers told her she heard two different sets of gunfire and reacted by getting all the children down to the floor.
Kimberly Marshall, director of Children's Academy on Trade Street, said she came outside and saw a man and a woman getting out of the gray Charger.
The man appeared to have some kind of head injury, she said. The woman didn't appear physically injured, but she seemed to be in distress, Marshall said.
"This is very scary and disturbing," Marshall said. The daycare has some 16 children. Marshall said she was concerned for their safety. Parents arriving to pick up their children expressed shock over the shooting.
A woman who lives nearby on 14th Street south of the daycare said she heard "shot after shot" as she was inside her apartment. The shots sounded like they were coming from near the intersection, she said.
