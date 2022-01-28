Man injured in shooting near Winston-Salem daycare

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said their preliminary investigation showed that the occupants of the Charger and the Sportage had gotten into a dispute, with a shooter or shooters firing from the Sportage into the Charger. Police said they initially responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of 14th and Chestnut streets. That intersection is only two blocks east of where police found the injured Cooper and his wrecked car.

Police said that shortly after Cooper was shot, the driver of the stolen Sportage caused the collision with another vehicle at the corner of Glenn and Richard Allen Lane, which is a northward extension of Trade Street.

At the intersection of 14th and Trade, police officers had the whole intersection taped off with yellow police tape. Officers placed orange evidence cones at various points on the asphalt around the wrecked car as they carried out their investigation.

The director of a daycare near the corner said that one of her teachers told her she heard two different sets of gunfire and reacted by getting all the children down to the floor.

Kimberly Marshall, director of Children's Academy on Trade Street, said she came outside and saw a man and a woman getting out of the gray Charger.