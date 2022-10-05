Man injured in shooting overnight in parking lot of Winston-Salem bar, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg overnight in the parking lot of Second & Green Tavern, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 2 a.m. to the business at 207 N. Green St. where they say Christian Joshua Coleman, a customer, became involved in a physical altercation with unknown suspect(s) in the parking lot when he was shot. He was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said in the news release.

Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.