Man is shot while driving and crashes vehicle in Winston-Salem
Man is shot while driving and crashes vehicle in Winston-Salem

A 49-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot while he was driving his car in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded about 3:30 p.m. to a motor- vehicle crash in the 100 block of Reynolds Boulevard. There they found the driver, Jonathan Harold Samuels, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Evidence at the scene showed that an unknown person had fired at Samuels while he was driving, which caused him to crash the vehicle.

Samuels was taken to a hospital, police said.

Detectives with the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and have assumed investigative responsibility. The investigation was in the preliminary stages late Tuesday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

