Man jailed after assaulting woman with knife Tuesday night, Winston-Salem police say

William Calvin Nunnery Jr.

Nunnery

 Provided

WINSTON-SALEM — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

William Calvin Nunnery Jr. was arrested at the scene without incident.

Officers responded at 6:41 p.m. to the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive about a stabbing call and found a woman suffering from a laceration to her bicep. Police said she was taken to a local medical facility and her injuries are not considered life-threatening. 

Police determined that this was a domestic violence incident.

Nunnery was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

