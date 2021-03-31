Man leads Lexington police on chase, is found hiding under building, authorities say

Lexington police arrested a man who faces numerous criminal charges after they found Wednesday him hiding under a storage outbuilding, authorities said.
Lexington police worked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to arrest Alec Dana Foster Jr., whom they believed was in Lexington, Lexington police said.
Lexington police said they located Foster in a car at a gas station on South Talbert Boulevard. When officers approached Foster, he drove away in his vehicle.
Foster crashed his vehicle near Tanyard Street, and he then ran away from officers who pursued him, police said.
The officers then spotted Foster running behind a house near a wooded area, police said. Officers notified neighbors of the potential threat.
Officers searched the area and found Foster hiding under a storage outbuilding behind a vacant house, police said. He was arrested without incident.
Foster was treated at Lexington Medical Center for minor injuries sustained in the vehicle crash, police said.
Foster is charged with hit and run, reckless driving and resisting arrest, police said. Foster also was served with outstanding warrants that charge him with multiple felony breaking and entering offenses, felony larcenies and conspiracy to commit felonies, police said.
Police did not provide Foster's age or address.
Foster was being held Wednesday at the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $28,300. Foster is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.
Anyone with information the investigation can call the Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
