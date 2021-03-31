Man leads Lexington police on chase, is found hiding under building, authorities say

Lexington police arrested a man who faces numerous criminal charges after they found Wednesday him hiding under a storage outbuilding, authorities said.

Lexington police worked with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to arrest Alec Dana Foster Jr., whom they believed was in Lexington, Lexington police said.

Lexington police said they located Foster in a car at a gas station on South Talbert Boulevard. When officers approached Foster, he drove away in his vehicle.

Foster crashed his vehicle near Tanyard Street, and he then ran away from officers who pursued him, police said.

The officers then spotted Foster running behind a house near a wooded area, police said. Officers notified neighbors of the potential threat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers searched the area and found Foster hiding under a storage outbuilding behind a vacant house, police said. He was arrested without incident.

Foster was treated at Lexington Medical Center for minor injuries sustained in the vehicle crash, police said.