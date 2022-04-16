Man poured gas on church doorway and sidewalk, Boone police say. They're looking for a suspect.

Boone police are looking for a man who poured gas on a doorway and a sidewalk Saturday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, authorities said.
The suspect was seen driving a blue 2005 to 2010 Subaru Outback Legacy, , according to a statement High County Crime Stoppers. Authorities are seeking the public's help to find the suspect.
Boone police are asking that anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's identity call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125 or Boone police at 828-268-6900.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrest.
336-727-7299