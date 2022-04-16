Man poured gas on church doorway and sidewalk, Boone police say. They're looking for a suspect.

Nathan Tabor, former Forsyth County GOP chairman, saw the bulk of his most serious criminal charges in Brunswick County dismissed as a result of a plea deal in which he pleaded no context to several felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as some charges related to allegations that he stole catalytic converters. He had faced numerous criminal charges in three separate counties over the last six months, but now he only faces a misdemeanor cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County. Tabor, a self-described Christian conservative who fought against same-sex marriage and advocated for anti-abortion legislation, was Forsyth County's GOP chair from 2009 to 2012.