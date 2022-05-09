Man recorded minors as they showered, Thomasville police say

THOMASVILLE — A man has been charged with secretly recording minors as they took showers, the Thomasville Police Department reported. Charles Thomas Lewis Jr., 36, is accused of hiding a phone inside a bathroom to record the minors, police said.
He is charged with 29 counts of felony secret peeping, along with several drug offenses: two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, five counts of possessing illegal drugs, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a concealed weapon.
Police said that, on April 8, they received a complaint about two minors being recorded while they took showers at a home on Charles Street in Thomasville.
On that date, detectives seized electronic devices during their investigation, along with heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone hydrochloride pills.
Lewis was placed in the Davidson County Jail with bond set at $540,000.
