Man recovering after drive-by shooting overnight in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 34-year-old man who was hospitalized overnight told officers he was shot in the side of the head during a drive-by shooting, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital about a person being treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said John Henry Warfield, 34, told them someone shot at him from a passing vehicle while he was walking in the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue, according to the news release.

Warfield was listed in stable condition earlier this morning, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to text tips, photos, and videos to police.