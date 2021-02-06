Man robs a convenience store on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem

An armed man robbed a Family Fare convenience store Friday night in the 3800 block of Reynolda Road, authorities said Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. when a man entered the store, approached the front counter and asked questions, Winston-Salem police said. The man then placed his hand in his hooded sweatshirt, displayed a handgun and demanded the store's employee give him money.

The man then stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the store in a southwest direction, police said.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

