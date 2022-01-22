 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man robs a Family Dollar store in Winston-Salem
top story

Man robs a Family Dollar store in Winston-Salem

An armed man robbed the Family Dollar store at 4194 Ebert Road in Winston-Salem Saturday night, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to the scene at 7:19 p.m. after they received a report of an armed robbery there, police said.

Officers then determined that a suspect displayed a gun and stole money from the cash register, police said. The suspect ran from the business in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

