Man robs credit union Friday morning, Winston-Salem police say

A man robbed the State Employees Credit Union at 3389 Sides Branch Road in southwestern Winston-Salem on Friday morning, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The robbery happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. when a man entered the credit union and demanded money from a teller, Winston-Salem police said. The man then took an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene in a vehicle.

The robber didn't display a weapon, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

