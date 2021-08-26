Man robs Dollar General in southern Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man who robbed the Dollar General store on South Main Street Thursday evening.
The man went into the store at 2981 South. Main St. around 9 p.m. and took some merchandise up the counter, police said in a news release. The man then demanded that the clerk give him all the money in the cash register.
The clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he fled the store on foot, headed southeast toward Cassell Street.
A police K-9 track was conducted, but officers did not find the suspect.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information on this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.