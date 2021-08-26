Man robs Dollar General in southern Winston-Salem

The mother of Najee Ali Baker, the Winston-Salem State University student fatally shot on Wake Forest University's campus in 2018, is appealing a judge's decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the school. In the lawsuit, she accused school officials of ignoring warnings of possible violence and not doing anything to prevent it. The judge disagree, saying that the school had no way of knowing a homicide would happen, considering no homicide had happened before Baker was shot to death. The 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals would hear the appeal.