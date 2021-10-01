 Skip to main content
Man robs the BP gas station on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem
An armed man robbed the BP gas station Friday in the 2700 block of Peters Creek Parkway, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to the business at 6 a.m. after they received a report of an armed robbery there, police said.

When officers arrived, the station's employees told them a man displayed a weapon and robbed the gas station of an undetermined amount of money, police said. The man was last seen running north from the business.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to Winston-Salem police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

