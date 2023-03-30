A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to at least 13 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2018 killing of another man, authorities said.

Judge Robert Broadie of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Edward Maurice Nelson, 36, to serve 13 years and five months to 17 years and two months in prison, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Nelson was accused of killing Curtis Jermaine Farrow, 40, whose body was found on Jan. 20, 2018, in a dumpster in the 2900 block of Ivy Avenue in Winston-Salem, the district attorney’s office said.

An autopsy showed that Farrow had been beaten to death.

Nelson is one of three men who faced charges in connection with Farrow’s death.

Rayshaun Maurice Hall, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2019 in Forsyth Superior Court, state correction records show. Hall was sentenced to serve a maximum of 12 years and 10 months in prison.

Quincey Valentine, 32, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of a felony in September 2021 in Forsyth Superior Court, state correction records show. Valentine was sentenced to serve a maximum of 10 years and four months in prison.

Crystal James told Winston-Salem police detectives that Farrow, who was her boyfriend, had been involved with a possible robbery of drugs from someone two days before Farrow died, the district attorney’s office said.

Investigators determined that Farrow was killed on the night of Jan. 19, 2018, in a house located at 1941 Bertha Street, the district attorney’s office said. The owner of the house, Kenneth Mayo, told detectives that there were eight people at his house on the night of the incident, including Nelson.

Mayo said that Nelson and the other people threatened to kill Farrow that night. Mayo was forced into another room and told to shut the door, the district attorney’s office said. Mayo heard Nelson ask Farrow to take Nelson to another location to buy ecstasy.

Farrow led Nelson to an abandoned house, and then they returned to Mayo’s house.

Nelson believed that Farrow was setting him up to be robbed, the district attorney’s office said. Mayo then heard Nelson tell Farrow to pick one person in the group to fight, and if he didn’t choose one, then the whole group would beat Farrow.

Mayo then heard a disturbance and heard Farrow begging for his life. Mayo later told police that he opened the door to his bedroom and saw Nelson and several other men assaulting Farrow.

Mayo later saw Farrow bleeding and having trouble breathing. Mayo said he was warned not to speak to the Winston-Salem police about Farrow or he would be killed, the district attorney’s office said.

Mayo said he was forced to clean up the blood from the assault.

Another witness, Jennifer Henderson, told investigators that she was also at the house and heard what happened. Henderson said she heard a disturbance which sounded like someone getting beaten.

Henderson heard Farrow yelling, “Reese, please don’t kill me.” Reese was later determined to be Nelson’s nickname. Henderson and Mayo later saw Farrow sitting in a chair in the house.

At that time, Farrow was still alive but breathing heavily and unable to speak, the district attorney's office said. A short time later, Henderson saw two men come to the house and remove Farrow.