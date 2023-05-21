One man was seriously injured Saturday in a shooting in the Waughtown neighborhood of Winston-Salem.

City police identified the victim as Alvin Lamar Wright, 39, of Dustin Street.

Officers responded about 5:45 p.m. to the shooting in the 2300 block of Burgandy Street and found the victim outside his vehicle. The victim had sustained a single gunshot wound to his groin, police said in a news release. Forsyth County EMS took him to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim would not provide any information on how or where he sustained his injury. Officers conducted a canvass of the area but did not find any witnesses. They did find one spent shell casing in the roadway near the intersection of Sprague Street and Burgandy Street.

WSPD Forensics responded to the scene and processed the crime scene and victim’s vehicle. Medical personnel advised the victim’s injuries are serious, but he was in stable condition.

This case remains open and is actively being investigated by WSPD Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Division (FIID)/Gun Crime Reduction Unit .