A Greensboro woman will not face charges after shooting a man who attacked her and three other women on Thursday night, Winston-Salem police said.

The shooting occurred during a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle in Winston-Salem.

A man, Johordon Davis, 24, of Thomasville was picking up his belongings from an ex-girlfriend. Davis began assaulting the woman and his mother, who had accompanied him to the house.

Another woman who was at the house, Tamisha Gale Murphy, 38, fired a shot at Davis, and missed, hitting her wife, Winston-Salem police said.

Davis began assaulting Murphy in an attempt to get the gun. Murphy was able to fire the gun again, hitting Davis in the neck. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

After an investigation, police determined that Murphy acted in self defense in shooting Davis and that the shooting of her wife was accidental. She will not be charged.

Warrants are being sought charging Davis with multiple counts of assault on a female.

Davis will be charged when he is released from medical care.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.