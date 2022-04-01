Man shot after he 'breached' front door of Winston-Salem apartment, police say

A man was shot in the shoulder early Friday morning in a Winston-Salem apartment, police said.
Investigators say the man "breached open the front door" of the apartment before being shot by the tenant. The two had a past relationship, according to police.
Officers were called to the apartment building at 5413 Countryside Drive shortly before 5:45 a.m. Friday.
The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing, and a large police presence will remain in the 5400 block of Countryside Drive while the crime scene is being processed, police said.