Man shot and killed by Davidson County deputies on Saturday.

Davidson County deputies shot and killed a man after the sheriff's office said the man fired a gun at them on Saturday, officials said Monday.

According to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the 8900 block of N.C. 150 South at 1 p.m. Saturday. They were responding to reports that multiple people were shooting at each other.

When deputies arrived, someone pointed them to a man named Adam Hartley, the sheriff's office said. Deputies tracked Hartley through a wooded area to the backyard of a residence in the 9000 block of N.C. 150.

The sheriff's office said Hartley had a firearm and another weapon. The sheriff's office didn't provide any further description of the other weapon.

Deputies told Hartley to drop the weapons and get on the ground, but Hartley took aim at the deputies and fired, the sheriff's office. Deputies fired back, hitting Hartley. Hartley was airlifted to a local hospital. He was declared dead at 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

No other information was released about Hartley.