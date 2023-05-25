Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KERNERSVILLE — A Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during a hostage situation in Kernersville on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at 8:12 a.m. on Old Valley School Road, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The incident started on Valley Dale Lane where neighbors saw a man sleeping in a car and called deputies to ask for a wellness check.

Before deputies arrived, the man drove away, ending up at a house on Old Valley School Road.

The man went into the house and barricaded himself inside, Howell said.

The man’s partner was in the house and was described by Howell as a hostage.

The man then took the hostage into another room. When he did so, deputies forced their way into the house and the man came toward them armed with a sledgehammer.

Deputies fired one shot, killing the man.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of his family, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said during a press conference Thursday morning.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure in such incidents.

Kimbrough said the sheriff’s office is doing an internal investigation of the shooting.

Will be updated…