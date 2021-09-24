 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot and wounded Friday in a drive-by shooting in southern Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

Man shot and wounded Friday in a drive-by shooting in southern Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday while he was sitting on his front porch in the city's southern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to the scene at 6:40 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 500 block of Weisner Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found Reginald Malcolm Bailey, 58, of Weisner Street with a gunshot wound in his ankle, police said.

Bailey was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that two men in a green Honda Accord drove by a house on Weisner Street, and several handgun and rifle shots were fired toward the home, police said. The vehicle was then seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Several bullets entered the front of the home, but no other injuries were reported, police said. Investigators haven't determined a motive for the shooting.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's gun-crime reduction team is investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate at Forsyth jail killed himself, officials say
Crime

Inmate at Forsyth jail killed himself, officials say

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that an inmate killed himself on Monday and that it is investigating. James Michael Anderson, who was in the jail on several charges, was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday. The sheriff's office did not provide details on how Anderson is alleged to have killed himself. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News