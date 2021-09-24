Man shot and wounded Friday in a drive-by shooting in southern Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday while he was sitting on his front porch in the city's southern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched to the scene at 6:40 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 500 block of Weisner Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found Reginald Malcolm Bailey, 58, of Weisner Street with a gunshot wound in his ankle, police said.

Bailey was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that two men in a green Honda Accord drove by a house on Weisner Street, and several handgun and rifle shots were fired toward the home, police said. The vehicle was then seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Several bullets entered the front of the home, but no other injuries were reported, police said. Investigators haven't determined a motive for the shooting.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's gun-crime reduction team is investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.