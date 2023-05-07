A Salisbury man was shot and injured at the KFC on Liberty Street on Saturday night, Winston-Salem police said.

Police responded a Shot Spotter Alert at the restaurant at 1125 Liberty St. about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found no evidence of a shooting.

Dewan Kenneth Brent, 38, of Salisbury drove himself to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are continuing their investigation.