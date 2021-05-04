Man shot by unknown person who intervened during dispute with woman

A 24-year-old man was shot in the face and seriously injured in Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Alexander Smith was involved in a disturbance with a female in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release. An unidentified man intervened and discharged a firearm at Smith, striking him in the face.

The suspect possibly left the area in a silver SUV-type vehicle before police arrived on the scene around 3:40 p.m.

Police said Smith could not provide any further details of the incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for an injury that was considered serious, but not life-threatening, and he was in stable condition Tuesday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information on this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.