Man shot, dropped off at Winston-Salem hospital

A man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Thanksgiving Day after Winston-Salem police got reports of shots being fired on Waughtown Street and at Salem Lake Road.
Julian Salinas Candela, 42, had been shot in the chest, police said. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the victim admitted to being at the scene of the call that officers responded to about 8 p.m., but he was unable to provide additional details.
Multiple witnesses told police they saw several suspects leaving the area in two Dodge Chargers after the shots were fired. Two separate residences and one vehicle were hit by stray shots. No other injuries were reported, police said.