Man shot, dropped off at Winston-Salem hospital

Wellpath LLC, Forsyth County Jail's former medical provider, is disputing John Neville's cause of death, as spelled out in an autopsy report. John Neville died Dec. 4, 2019, after detention officers pinned him in a prone position in a jail cell after he was found on Dec. 2, 2019 suffering from seizure-like symptoms. His family has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit and Wellpath LLC's attorneys filed an answer to it on Monday. Five former detention officers and one of Wellpath's nurses are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to Neville's death.