Man shot in arm, Winston-Salem police say

A man told police Monday afternoon that while he was walking in a neighborhood near the 900 block of East 25th Street, he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in the arm.

Police were called out to the neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. after they received a report of discharging firearms. Officers found spent shell casings in a parking lot, but no victim or witnesses.

Then, around 5 p.m., Michael Robinson showed up at Forsyth Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his right upper arm. Robinson told police he had gotten a ride out of the area after he realized he was shot, and eventually went to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Robinson could not provide any information on a possible suspect. 

Robinson's injury is considered to be non-life-threatening.

The Winston Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 336-773-770 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

