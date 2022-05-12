Man shot in Hanes Mall faces gun charge

Police have identified a man who was shot inside Hanes Mall on Tuesday.
Investigators say Reginald Dewayne Gray, 26, of Winston-Salem was one of the people involved in the shooting. He has not been charged with firing any of the shots that locked down the mall on a weekday afternoon.
Gray faces a charge of possessing a firearm as a felon. Police list the location of his arrest as Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He is being held at the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed, Winston-Salem police said.