Man shot in Hanes Mall faces gun charge

Police have identified a man who was shot inside Hanes Mall on Tuesday.

Investigators say Reginald Dewayne Gray, 26, of Winston-Salem was one of the people involved in the shooting. He has not been charged with firing any of the shots that locked down the mall on a weekday afternoon.

Gray faces a charge of possessing a firearm as a felon. Police list the location of his arrest as Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He is being held at the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed, Winston-Salem police said.

