Man shot in leg outside of bar on Waughtown Street

A man told Winston-Salem Police on Sunday morning that he was shot in the leg outside of a bar on Waughtown Street.
Demarris Robinson, 31, of Winston-Salem, was taken to a local hospital after the shooting around 2:50 a.m., according to a police report.
Police were called to the hospital, but Robinson could not provide any information on a suspect. The shooting happened at 71 Waughtown St. Several spent shell casings were located near the site of the shooting.
Robinson is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Lisa O’Donnell
