Man shot in leg outside Winston-Salem party

A man told police he was shot twice in his lower left leg early Sunday morning while he was outside an apartment on Green Oaks Court, Winston-Salem police said, adding that the man's wounds were not life-threatening.

Reports show the shooting occurred at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court in southeastern Winston-Salem.

Oscar Simitrio Valentin told police that he was attending a party in the apartment complex when he stopped outside near a building in the 2500 block. Valentin told police he was shot in the leg twice and that he then ran back inside an apartment. Police said Valentin could not tell them who shot him or why it may have happened.

Valentin was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Police said anyone with information on the case can call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

