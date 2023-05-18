A 22-year-old man was shot Wednesday night while sitting in his car at the Microtel Hotel off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Michael Montgomery had gone to the hotel at 100 Capitol Lodging Court to meet with an unidentified woman, Winston-Salem police said.

While they were sitting in Montgomery's car, two men approached them and tried to open the doors of the car. The woman ran away and as Montgomery drove away. the two men fired at the car, hitting Montgomery.

Montgomery was able to drive himself to the hospital, where he talked with police.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.