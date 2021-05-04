 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot in the face in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon
0 comments
breaking top story

Man shot in the face in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a Winston-Salem man survived a gunshot to the face Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find Brandon Alexander Smith, of East 22nd Street, with a gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith was arguing with a female in the area when another man intervened and fired a gun, striking Smith’s face police said. The suspect has not been identified, but police said he could have left the area in a silver SUV or similar vehicle.

Smith was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening, according to investigators, who said he was in stable condition Tuesday night.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting call 336-773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News