Man shot in the face in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon

Police say a Winston-Salem man survived a gunshot to the face Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find Brandon Alexander Smith, of East 22nd Street, with a gunshot wound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith was arguing with a female in the area when another man intervened and fired a gun, striking Smith’s face police said. The suspect has not been identified, but police said he could have left the area in a silver SUV or similar vehicle.

Smith was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening, according to investigators, who said he was in stable condition Tuesday night.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting call 336-773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.