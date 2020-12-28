Man shot, killed in home invasion Sunday night, Winston-Salem police say

A man was shot and killed Sunday night after several people forced their way into a home and held occupants at gunpoint, Winston-Salem police said.

Robert Pedro Singletary, 41, was pronounced dead inside a home in the 1100 block of Louise Road. Police said he lived nearby, in the 1000 block of Louise Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators say the people who forced their way inside the home around 10:30 p.m. had intentions of robbing the people inside. Police say it is unclear why one of the suspects shot Singletary during the robbery.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contact via the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.

This is the 28th homicide to occur in Winston-Salem this year, police say. In 2019, the city saw 32 homicides.