Man shot, killed in the city's southeastern section

A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed Friday in the city's southeastern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:07 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Montre Donnell Richardson, 46, suffering from multiple gunshots in his upper torso, police said.

Richardson, who had no permanent address, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Richardson’s next of kin have been notified of his death, police said. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Richardson's death is the city's 33rd homicide so far this year, as compared to 36 homicides in 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.