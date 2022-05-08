Man shot multiple times on Glenbrook Drive in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said they found a man lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive on Sunday evening and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported about 7:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Glenbrook near the corner of Glenbrook and Mount Vernon Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Tyron Jarelle Smith, who lives at the house where police found him lying in the road. Smith is 33 years old.

Officers said their preliminary investigation showed that a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, drove by Smith and someone shot him from inside the vehicle.

Police said medical personnel treating Smith described his injuries as serious because he had been struck three times by the gunfire.

Officers responded to the corner of Glenbrook and Mount Vernon after the shooting and began questioning people and looking for evidence. Officers blocked off Glenbrook Drive with yellow police tape near the corner and blocked the approaches to the intersection to keep traffic away.

An ambulance with its emergency lights flashing was stationed for a time in front of the house where Smith lives. The ambulance eventually left the scene and sounded its siren when it had made its way out of the narrow streets of the neighborhood.

Police said that their Gun Crime Reduction Unit was investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (in Spanish, 336-728-3904). People can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717, allow one to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Text tips cannot be made anonymously.

