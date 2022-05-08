 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man shot multiple times on Glenbrook Drive in Winston-Salem

  • 0
shooting

Winston-Salem Police investigate a reported shooting on Glenbrook Drive.

 Wesley Young, Journal

Winston-Salem police said they found a man lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive on Sunday evening and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported about 7:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Glenbrook near the corner of Glenbrook and Mount Vernon Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Tyron Jarelle Smith, who lives at the house where police found him lying in the road. Smith is 33 years old.

Officers said their preliminary investigation showed that a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, drove by Smith and someone shot him from inside the vehicle.

Police said medical personnel treating Smith described his injuries as serious because he had been struck three times by the gunfire.

Officers responded to the corner of Glenbrook and Mount Vernon after the shooting and began questioning people and looking for evidence. Officers blocked off Glenbrook Drive with yellow police tape near the corner and blocked the approaches to the intersection to keep traffic away.

People are also reading…

An ambulance with its emergency lights flashing was stationed for a time in front of the house where Smith lives. The ambulance eventually left the scene and sounded its siren when it had made its way out of the narrow streets of the neighborhood.

Police said that their Gun Crime Reduction Unit was investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 (in Spanish, 336-728-3904). People can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717, allow one to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.  Text tips cannot be made anonymously.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal is in limbo because the Forsyth County DA's office has a conflict and outside prosecutors have not been found.

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal is in limbo because the Forsyth County DA's office has a conflict and outside prosecutors have not been found.

Kalvin Michael Smith, who claims innocence in the 1995 brutal attack on Jill Marker, cannot get his appeal to move forward because a prosecutor has not taken up the case. The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict, and the N.C. Attorney General's Office has declined to handle it. According to Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill, his boss, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, has not had any luck in getting any outside prosecutors to take the case. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert