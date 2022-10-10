Man shot near Happy Hill Park in Winston-Salem

A man told Winston-Salem police he was shot Monday from the parking lot of Happy Hill Park on Alder Street, then retreated into Sims Community Center across the street until he was able to get a ride to the hospital.

Police said shooting victim Jatavious Jacobs McMillian, 19, was standing at the front entrance to the Sims center about 5:30 p.m. Monday when someone he did not recognize began firing at him from the parking lot of Happy Hill Park across the street.

Police officers responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of shots fired in the parking lot of the park. Police were then told that McMillian had been taken to a local hospital.

McMillian received a gunshot wound to the arm that is not considered to be life-threatening.

Police said their investigation is ongoing but that the shooting is not considered to have been a random attack.

Police said anyone with information on the case can call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.