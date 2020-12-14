 Skip to main content
Man shot on his back porch in Winston-Salem, police say
A Winston-Salem man was shot while standing on the back porch of his apartment Sunday night, police say.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bethabara Road around 7:20 p.m. to find Damon Trevor Loyd, 30, with a gunshot wound. Loyd told police he heard gunfire and was then hit by a round. He could not provide further details, according to police.

Loyd’s injury is serious but is not life-threatening, investigators said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the shooting call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County via Facebook.

