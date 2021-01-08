 Skip to main content
Man shot outside home in Winston-Salem after security camera alerted him someone was trespassing
Man shot outside home in Winston-Salem after security camera alerted him someone was trespassing

A trespasser shot a man in the 400 block of Bedford Park Drive in Winston-Salem early Friday morning, police said.

The homeowner, Michael Gary, 51, was taken to a local hospital after the gunshot wound to the torso. He was in stable condition early Friday, investigators said.

Gary was alerted to a trespasser on his property by his camera security system, according to police. When he went outside to investigate, the person fired a gun, police said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting or similar crimes call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers are 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.

