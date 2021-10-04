 Skip to main content
Man shot several times outside Winston-Salem restaurant
A man was shot several times during an apparent attempted robbery outside a restaurant on New Walkertown Road Monday, Winston-Salem police said.

Omar Andre McFarlane, 38, of Mineral Avenue, was sitting in his vehicle outside The New Yorker Pizza, Wings and Pasta restaurant at 1477 New Walkertown Road around 6:56 p.m., when two masked men approached him, in what police reported was an attempted robbery. McFarlane fought the men, prompting one of them to shoot McFarlane several times. 

The suspects left the scene and headed toward a nearby park, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

Police brought in a dog to help in the search, and there was surveillance video at the business.

McFarlane's condition was not available.

