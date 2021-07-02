Man shot to death on porch of Mocksville home. Suspects stole car and fled, investigators say.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after midnight in Mocksville.

Officers arrived in the 100 block of Boone Lane in Mocksville at 12:49 a.m. Friday, July 2 to find Oscar L. Young Jr., 50, on the front porch of a home with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office reported. Young died of his injuries.

Young appears to have been on his front porch when two suspects approached from a vehicle and shot him. The suspects then stole a blue Chrysler 300. One suspect left in the stolen vehicle and the other in a second vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238 or email sheriff@dcsonc.com.

