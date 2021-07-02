 Skip to main content
Man shot to death on porch of Mocksville home. Suspects stole car and fled, investigators say.
Man shot to death on porch of Mocksville home. Suspects stole car and fled, investigators say.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after midnight in Mocksville.

Officers arrived in the 100 block of Boone Lane in Mocksville at 12:49 a.m. Friday, July 2 to find Oscar L. Young Jr., 50, on the front porch of a home with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office reported. Young died of his injuries.

Young appears to have been on his front porch when two suspects approached from a vehicle and shot him. The suspects then stole a blue Chrysler 300. One suspect left in the stolen vehicle and the other in a second vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, according to the sheriff's office. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238 or email sheriff@dcsonc.com.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

