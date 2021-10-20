 Skip to main content
Man shot Tuesday night during fight in Winston-Salem, police say
Man shot Tuesday night during fight in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 32-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot in the leg during a fight with another man, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 10:23 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of West Clemmonsville Road and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. His injury was not life threatening, police said in the news release.

Officers say the man was in a physical altercation in a parking lot with another man who fired a gun at him before driving away in a white Ford Mustang.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

