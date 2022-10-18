Man shot while being robbed in hotel parking lot in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A man was shot while being robbed overnight in the parking lot of University Inn and Suites, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers responded just after midnight to the business in the 2100 block of Peters Creek Parkway and found Dequan Devonte Moore with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said in the news release.