Man shot while driving, crashes into power pole overnight in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — After being struck by gunfire, a 24-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into a power pole earlier today, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Police said Dimaggio Tremaine Wilson was driving south on Gilmer Avenue in a white Nissan at approximately 1:15 a.m. when a white sedan drove by and fired multiple rounds into Wilson's vehicle. Wilson was struck with fragmented gunfire in his upper torso, lost control of his vehicle and struck a power pole in the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue, police said in the news release.

Wilson's passenger, Kendrick Lavonne Harrison Jr., 24, was not injured in the crash nor during the shooting, police said.

Officers located approximately 18 spent rifle shell casings in the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue. Officers also located an unoccupied vehicle in that area that had been struck by the gunfire.

Wilson's injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time, police said in the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.

